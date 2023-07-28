Epica Share 'Consign To Oblivion (Live At The AFAS Live)' Video

(Nuclear Blast) Right in the middle of their festival season, symphonic metal titans Epica return with another live single off their upcoming digital EP Live At The AFAS Live.
Originally the title track of their second studio album, and one of EPICA's heaviest tracks, 'Consign To Oblivion' has not only become a real classic, but also the ultimate final song of most Epica shows, always starting with an obligatory wall of death right after the intro.
“Over the years Consign to Oblivion became our favorite track to conclude our shows with”, Mark Jansen comments. “Every time we tried another track it never had the same impact as Consign to Oblivion. I’m happy everyone can now witness the live version that we played in Amsterdam to a fantastic home-country-crowd!”
Tour dates 2023 & 2024
28.07.23 | Kuopiorock | Kuopio, FI
29.07.23 | Q-Stock | Oulu, FI
03.-05.08.23 | Pol’and’Rock Fest 2023 | Czaplinek, PL
06.08.23 | Rockstadt Extreme Fest | Rasnov, RO
16.08.23 | Summer Breeze | Dinkelsbühl, DE
18.08.23 | Motocultor Festival | Carhaix, FR
20.08.23 | Rock The Lakes | Vallamand, CH
26.10.23 | Floyd | Athens, GR
28.10.23 | Kucukciftlik Park | Istanbul, TR
05.11.23 | Rock Circus | Den Bosch, NL
18.11.23 | Metal Hammer Paradise | Weißenhäuser Strand, DE
Latin American Tour 2024
25.01.24 | Polideportivo San José del Carmen | Tegucigalpa, Honduras
27.01.24 | Parque de la Industria | Guatemala City, Guatemala
29.01.- 02.02.24 | 70.000 Tons of Metal
03.02.24 | Pedregal | San Jose, Costa Rica
04.02.24 | Royal Center | Bogota, Colombia
Dimmu Borgir, Epica, More Songs Given Acapella Makeover By Shield Of Wings
Epica Release 'Unleashed (Live at the AFAS Live)' Video
Epica And Apocalyptica Share Rivers Performance
Epica Share 'Sirens - Of Blood And Water' Video
Eagles Founding Member Randy Meisner Dead At 77- The Offspring Recruit The Vandals' Joe Escalante For New Podcast Episode- more
Anti-Flag Address Sexual Misconduct Allegations In Wake Of Break Up- AC/DC- Dolly Parton 'We Are The Champions' Video To Promote Olympics- more
Chris Stapleton Announces New Album 'Higher'- Brett Young Streams 'Let Go Too Soon'- Russell Dickerson Recruits Flo Ride- more
Live from Celebrity Theatre: John Lodge
Nothing But Thieves - Dead Club City
On The Record: Warren Zevon- Nevada Nevada
Sites and Sounds: Columbia, Missouri's Treeline Music Fest
Tupelo Abuzz Over Queen's Reward Meadery
Eagles Founding Member Randy Meisner Dead At 77
The Offspring Recruit The Vandals' Joe Escalante For New Podcast Episode
The Pretenders Share 'A Love' Visualizer
Epica Share 'Consign To Oblivion (Live At The AFAS Live)' Video
Ghost of Vroom Deliver 'Yesterday In California' Video
Burning Witches Announce North American Tour
All Military Alt-Rockers Silence & Light Discuss New Album
Singled Out: Austin Grimm's Walk A Mile