Epica Share 'Consign To Oblivion (Live At The AFAS Live)' Video

07-27-2023

(Nuclear Blast) Right in the middle of their festival season, symphonic metal titans Epica return with another live single off their upcoming digital EP Live At The AFAS Live.

Originally the title track of their second studio album, and one of EPICA's heaviest tracks, 'Consign To Oblivion' has not only become a real classic, but also the ultimate final song of most Epica shows, always starting with an obligatory wall of death right after the intro.

“Over the years Consign to Oblivion became our favorite track to conclude our shows with”, Mark Jansen comments. “Every time we tried another track it never had the same impact as Consign to Oblivion. I’m happy everyone can now witness the live version that we played in Amsterdam to a fantastic home-country-crowd!”

Tour dates 2023 & 2024
28.07.23 | Kuopiorock | Kuopio, FI
29.07.23 | Q-Stock | Oulu, FI
03.-05.08.23 | Pol’and’Rock Fest 2023 | Czaplinek, PL
06.08.23 | Rockstadt Extreme Fest | Rasnov, RO
16.08.23 | Summer Breeze | Dinkelsbühl, DE
18.08.23 | Motocultor Festival | Carhaix, FR
20.08.23 | Rock The Lakes | Vallamand, CH
26.10.23 | Floyd | Athens, GR
28.10.23 | Kucukciftlik Park | Istanbul, TR
05.11.23 | Rock Circus | Den Bosch, NL
18.11.23 | Metal Hammer Paradise | Weißenhäuser Strand, DE

Latin American Tour 2024
25.01.24 | Polideportivo San José del Carmen | Tegucigalpa, Honduras
27.01.24 | Parque de la Industria | Guatemala City, Guatemala
29.01.- 02.02.24 | 70.000 Tons of Metal
03.02.24 | Pedregal | San Jose, Costa Rica
04.02.24 | Royal Center | Bogota, Colombia

