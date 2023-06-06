Epica Release 'Unleashed (Live at the AFAS Live)' Video

(Nuclear Blast) After recently performing as direct support to Metallica for two spectacular shows in Paris and Hamburg, Symphonic metallers Epica return with a another new live single from their European headline tour.

The bombastic 'Unleashed' was recorded at Amsterdam's AFAS Live in January 2023. Ahead of the band's performance at Download Festival this weekend, they have released the live video for 'Unleashed (Live at the AFAS Live)'.

"Unleashed has been a band and fan favourite live song ever since its release on Design Your Universe", comments Coen Janssen. "There was no question about playing it on our biggest indoor show to date, and with the amazing images on the big LED wall, the song got lifted to an even higher experience."

Epica have a busy festival summer ahead of themselves before going back into the studio early next year to record the follow-up to 2021's Omega.

SUMMER FESTIVAL 2023

09.06.23 - Download Festival - Donnington, UK

15.06.23 - Graspop Metal Meeting - Dessel, BE

18.06.23 - Ullevi Stadium (supporting METALLICA) - Gothenburg, SE

25.06.23 - Topfest - Abraham, SK

02.07.23 - Midalidare - Rock In The Valley - Mogilovo, BG

07.07.23 - Exit Festival - Novi Sad, RS

13.07.23 - Dong Open Air - Neukirchen-Vluyn, DE

15.07.23 - The Return of The Gods Festival - Milan, IT

28.07.23 - Kuopiorock - Kuopio, FI

29.07.23 - Q-Stock - Oulu, FI

06.08.23 - Rockstadt Extreme Fest - Rasnov, RO

16.08.23 - Summer Breeze - Dinkelsbuhl, DE

18.08.23 - Motocultor Festival - Carhaix, FR

20.08.2023 - Rock The Lakes - Vallamand, CH



Fall dates

26.10.23 - Floyd - Athens, GR

28.10.23 - Kucukciftlik Park - Istanbul, TR

05.11.23 - Rock Circus Den Bosch, NL

18.11.23 - Metal Hammer Paradise - Weibenhauser Strand, DE

