Def Leppard Plan Rarities For New Residency

08-11-2019
Def Leppard

Def Leppard frontman Joe Elliott says that the band is planning to mix up their setlist with some rarities for their second Las Vegas residency, which is launching this week.

The Hall Of Famers are gearing up to start their new residency at the Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino and Elliot sat down with Las Vegas Magazine and revealed how the new shows will be different than their 2013 residency.

Joe said, "We're not doing the same show. In fact, we may not do the same show twice on this one. We've got a ton of songs we've not played for a long time and others we've never played live, so we're mixing those in with the ones that we couldn't get out of the room if we didn't play.

"We've never been scared of our hits. If you can't handle the responsibility of a hit, then don't write it. And we get such a kick out of doing them in front of an audience. We'll never get bored of that."


