Fame Didn't Spoil Original Guns N' Roses Stars Says Monroe

Guns N' Roses' success and the fame that it brought didn't go to the heads of Slash or Duff McKagan. says Michael Monroe. In fact, they became nicer over the years, according to the Hanoi Rocks frontman.

Monroe sat down with KaaosTV to talk about his forthcoming solo album "One Man Gang" and he was asked about opening a show for Guns N' Roses' blockbuster Not In This Lifetime reunion tour.

"We're old friends," Monroe revealed."There's a documentary in the making of me, which won't be finished for a while yet, but [Slash and Duff] were kind enough to do an interview, both did separate interviews backstage for the documentary, and they're sweet guys.

"They never changed. Slash and Duff, for example, they've got such great character and they're such sweethearts, and they've only gotten nicer over the years. And they never changed, heart of gold and really down to earth. I appreciate that in people.

"To me, the important thing in the whole career was no matter how famous or rich I could become, if I turn into an a**hole in the process and I lost my soul, then none of the money or fame would be worth it; I would have screwed up," he continued. "That was the first and most important thing. My integrity has to be intact before anything else. Doing things on my own terms, my own way - not compromising for the wrong reasons. That was more important."





Related Stories

Losing Guns N' Roses Gig To Slash Was Best Of Both Worlds For Guitarist

Guns N' Roses Guitarist Didn't Expect Fan Hatred

Guns N' Roses Have Learned To Keep Things Under Wraps

Guns N' Roses Worked Really Hard For Fuller Reunion

Guns N' Roses' Steven Adler Returns To Stage Following Stabbing

Guns N' Roses, Eagles, Metallica On Forbes List

Guns N' Roses Almost Went Wylde

Guns N' Roses Star Steven Adler 'Well' After Stabbing Himself

Guns N' Roses Star Ended Black Sabbath Icon's Retirement

More Guns N' Roses News

Share this article



