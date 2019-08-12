KISS Share Video From Farewell Tour Leg Kickoff

(hennemusic) KISS are sharing front row video of a performance of their 1974 classic, "Black Diamond", from an August 6 show at the BB&T Center in Sunrise, FL.

Written by Paul Stanley, the tune was the closing track on the band's self-titled debut album, which introduced the New York outfit to fans outside of the city.

The Florida date was the first stop of KISS' summer North American leg of their End Of The Road farewell tour, which opened in Vancouver, BC in January and is expected to run for multiple years.

The current series will wrap up in Los Angeles on September 20, after which the band will host and headline KISS Kruise IX at the end of October, and perform across Australia and New Zealand in November and December before winding down 2019 with a number of dates in Japan. Watch the video here.

