Everclear's Art Alexakis Changing Direction With Solo Album

Everclear frontman Art Alexakis is taking a new musical direction for his forthcoming debut solo album. The record will be entitled "Sun Songs" and will be released on October 11th.

He explained his approach to the album as follows, "For the most part, it's an acoustic singer-songwriter type of album. It's not about making another Everclear record; it's about doing something that's just me."



Art, who recently revealed that he is battling Multiple Sclerosis, also said of the record, "I'm pushing my ability and pushing the envelope, and having fun at the same time. I've always wanted to do something like this." See the tracklisting below:

1. Sunshine Love Song

2. California Blood

3. A House With A Pool

4. Orange

5. The Hot Water Test

6. Arizona Star

7. Look At Us Now

8. White People Scare Me

9. Sing Away

10. Line In The Sand

11. A Seat At The Table





