Everclear's Art Alexakis Unplugging For Songs & Stories Tour

Everclear's Art Alexakis has announced that he will be unplugging for his very first Songs & Stories tour of intimate venues across the U.S. this spring.

Art will be joined on the collaborative acoustic by special guests Chris Collingwood of Fountains Of Wayne, Max Collins of Eve 6 and John Wozniak of Marcy Playground, taking place this May/June.

Alexakis also revealed that he will be releasing his debut solo album some time this spring. More details are still to be announced, including a title and release date. Find the Songs & Storeis Tour dates below:

Songs & Stories Tour:

5/1 Walla Walla, WA @ The Dacres

5/2 Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

5/3 Everett, WA @ Historic Everett Theatre

5/7 San Francisco, CA @ Slim's

5/8 Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades

5/9 Pasadena, CA @ The Rose

5/10 Agoura Hills, CA @ The Canyon

5/11 San Juan Capistrano, CA @ The Coach House

5/12 Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre

5/14 Albuquerque, NM @ The Stage at Santa Ana Star

5/16 Santa Ana Pueblo, TX @ Aztec Theater

5/17 Dallas, TX @ House of Blues

5/18 Houston, TX @ House of Blues

5/19 Austin, TX @ 3TEN Austin City Limits

5/21 Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse

5/22 Charlotte, NC @ McGlohon Theater

5/23 Nashville, TN @ City Winery

5/25 Leesburg, VA @ Tally Ho Theater

5/26 Glenside, PA @ Keswick Theatre

5/28 Boston, MA @ City Winery

5/29 Huntington, NY @ The Paramount

5/30 New York City, NY @ Gramercy Theatre

6/1 Waterloo, ON @ Maxwell's Concerts & Events

6/2 London, ON @ London Music Hall

6/4 Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall Ballroom

6/5 Chicago, IL @ City Winery

6/6 Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues

6/7 Mt Clemens, MI @ The Emerald Theatre

6/11 Fargo, ND @ Fargo Theatre

6/12 Sioux Falls, SD @ The District





