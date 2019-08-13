.

Slipknot Could Continue Without Corey Taylor

Slipknot

Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor told Metal Hammer that he could see the band continuing on with a new vocalist if he ever decided to leave the group.

Taylor revealed the news when he was asked by the magazine about how much longer he could see the band continuing together as they mark their 20th anniversary. He said "I mean, it's crossed my mind as the years have gone on. It's gotten harder to do this. You think about when the end is. No one thought we'd be doing it 20 years later.

"If I just couldn't do it anymore, I'd just stop, but that doesn't mean that the band would stop. If I can't do it then someone might be able to take my place. I've thought about it before: If the right person came around and the guys were into it then I'll just head off. We can't shortchange anyone."

Corey was also asked what he thinks that Slipknot in 1999 would think about where they are today. He responded, "I think they'd be blown away that we're still doing it. They would look at us now and be thrilled that we kept it alive. Vital, poignant, insane.

"Everything we went through, the tragedy and the drama, and we kept the band's spirit alive. We never watered anything down, we never tried to do anything that didn't feel right.

"That's the whole point of Slipknot: to do whatever you want but to do it at 100mph."


