Slipknot Could Continue Without Corey Taylor

Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor told Metal Hammer that he could see the band continuing on with a new vocalist if he ever decided to leave the group.

Taylor revealed the news when he was asked by the magazine about how much longer he could see the band continuing together as they mark their 20th anniversary. He said "I mean, it's crossed my mind as the years have gone on. It's gotten harder to do this. You think about when the end is. No one thought we'd be doing it 20 years later.

"If I just couldn't do it anymore, I'd just stop, but that doesn't mean that the band would stop. If I can't do it then someone might be able to take my place. I've thought about it before: If the right person came around and the guys were into it then I'll just head off. We can't shortchange anyone."

Corey was also asked what he thinks that Slipknot in 1999 would think about where they are today. He responded, "I think they'd be blown away that we're still doing it. They would look at us now and be thrilled that we kept it alive. Vital, poignant, insane.

"Everything we went through, the tragedy and the drama, and we kept the band's spirit alive. We never watered anything down, we never tried to do anything that didn't feel right.

"That's the whole point of Slipknot: to do whatever you want but to do it at 100mph."





Related Stories

Slipknot Have Over A Dozen Songs Left Over From New Album

Why Slipknot Are Not Your Kind

Corey Taylor Halts Slipknot Show Over Rowdy Fans

Slipknot Release 'Solway Firth' Music Video

Slipknot Fan Won't Know What To Expect From New Album

Slipknot Livestreaming Festival Performance This Weekend

Slipknot's Corey Taylor Explains Why 'All Out Life' Stands Alone

Corey Taylor Found Healing With Slipknot's Dark New Album

Trivium's Matt Heafy Takes Slipknot's Unsainted In New Direction

More Slipknot News

Share this article



