.

Static-X Rejected Idea Of Hologram To Tribute Wayne

08-13-2019
Static-X

Static-X rejected the idea of using a hologram to pay tribute to their late frontman Wayne Static and opted instead to used a masked vocalist to keep things more organic, says Tony Campos.

The bass player was asked by WRIF in Detroit if the band had considered using a hologram or known singers to launch their Wisconsin Death Trip 20th Anniversary Tour. He responded, "If we were going to bring the band back, we wanted it to be organic and have that energy of four guys onstage, and try to bring back that vibe and emotion that we had and that the audience had when they first saw Static-X playing years ago.

"As cool as a hologram is, I just don't think it has that energy or that organic feel to having someone in front of the stage. As far as having someone there, we didn't want the focus to be, 'Here's Static-X with their new singer.' That's not what we're doing. We thought, 'How do we do that, and at the same time, do right by Wayne's memory and Wayne's family?'

"We kept going back to all these merchandise items that we had of skulls with Wayne's hair and his beard. How do we do that onstage? That's when the mask idea came about. I think it looks pretty cool, and I know it's something Wayne would have thought was f***in' awesome.

"Now that people are seeing it live and how it's coming across, everybody's digging it. Even the people who were skeptical are coming around and saying, 'This is cool.' Sometimes, I'll catch him out of the corner of my eye, and I'll get Wayne flashbacks. That's kind of what it's about - just to bring back those memories."


Related Stories


Static-X Rejected Idea Of Hologram To Tribute Wayne

Static-X Add Leg To Wisconsin Death Trip 20th Anniversary Tour

Static-X Star Explains Motivation For Reunion

Static-X May Continue Reunion Beyond Death Trip Tour

Static-X Expand Wisconsin Death Trip 20th Anniversary Tour

Static-X and Devildriver Add Wednesday 13 and Raven Black To Tour

Static-X Explain Using Masked Singer In Place Of Late Wayne Static

Static-X Tease New Singer In Special Video

Static-X Announces Wisconsin Death Trip 20th Anniversary Tour

Surviving Original Static-X Lineup Reunite For Album and Tour 2018 In Review

More Static-X News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock
Fleetwood Mac Play Song For First Time In 50 Years- Judas Priest Legend K.K. Downing Performs For First Time In 10 Years- Robert Plant Looks Back At Going Retro- more


Reviews
Queen + Adam Lambert Pure Majesty Live In Chicago

Sites and Sounds: Louisville Rocks! Edition

Caught In The Act: Ace Frehley Live 2019

Box Sets: Frank Zappa - Zappa in New York Deluxe

Lollapalooza 2019 Day Four Report

advertisement


Latest News
Fleetwood Mac Play Song For First Time In 50 Years

Judas Priest Legend K.K. Downing Performs For First Time In 10 Years

Robert Plant Looks Back At Going Retro On Digging Deep

Slipknot Could Continue Without Corey Taylor

ZZ Top And Brad Paisley Lead VetsAid 2019 Lineup

Static-X Rejected Idea Of Hologram To Tribute Wayne

Steve Miller Streams Unreleased Cover Of 'Love Is Strange'

Issues Release 'Drink About It' Video And Announce New Album



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.