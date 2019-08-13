Static-X Rejected Idea Of Hologram To Tribute Wayne

Static-X rejected the idea of using a hologram to pay tribute to their late frontman Wayne Static and opted instead to used a masked vocalist to keep things more organic, says Tony Campos.

The bass player was asked by WRIF in Detroit if the band had considered using a hologram or known singers to launch their Wisconsin Death Trip 20th Anniversary Tour. He responded, "If we were going to bring the band back, we wanted it to be organic and have that energy of four guys onstage, and try to bring back that vibe and emotion that we had and that the audience had when they first saw Static-X playing years ago.

"As cool as a hologram is, I just don't think it has that energy or that organic feel to having someone in front of the stage. As far as having someone there, we didn't want the focus to be, 'Here's Static-X with their new singer.' That's not what we're doing. We thought, 'How do we do that, and at the same time, do right by Wayne's memory and Wayne's family?'

"We kept going back to all these merchandise items that we had of skulls with Wayne's hair and his beard. How do we do that onstage? That's when the mask idea came about. I think it looks pretty cool, and I know it's something Wayne would have thought was f***in' awesome.

"Now that people are seeing it live and how it's coming across, everybody's digging it. Even the people who were skeptical are coming around and saying, 'This is cool.' Sometimes, I'll catch him out of the corner of my eye, and I'll get Wayne flashbacks. That's kind of what it's about - just to bring back those memories."





Related Stories

Static-X Add Leg To Wisconsin Death Trip 20th Anniversary Tour

Static-X Star Explains Motivation For Reunion

Static-X May Continue Reunion Beyond Death Trip Tour

Static-X Expand Wisconsin Death Trip 20th Anniversary Tour

Static-X and Devildriver Add Wednesday 13 and Raven Black To Tour

Static-X Explain Using Masked Singer In Place Of Late Wayne Static

Static-X Tease New Singer In Special Video

Static-X Announces Wisconsin Death Trip 20th Anniversary Tour

Surviving Original Static-X Lineup Reunite For Album and Tour 2018 In Review

More Static-X News

Share this article



