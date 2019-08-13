.

Steve Miller Streams Unreleased Cover Of 'Love Is Strange'

Steve Miller

(hennemusic) The Steve Miller Band are streaming audio of a previously-unreleased version of their cover of the 1956 Mickey & Sylvia hit, "Love Is Strange", as the latest preview to the forthcoming collection, "Welcome To The Vault."

Recorded in 1974, it's one of 38 previously unavailable rarities on the three-CD/DVD collection, including more studio and live material as well as five previously unheard songs dating back to the late '60s.

Due October 11, "Welcome To The Vault" presents 52 audio tracks alongside 21 performances on DVD and a 100-page hard bound book with Steve's personal photos and a 9,000 word essay by Rolling Stone's David Fricke.

The DVD contains a variety of live material shot through the years, offering rare footage from the 1967 Monterey Pop Festival, a 1973 appearance on Don Kirshner's Rock Concert, ABC In Concert 1974, a 1970 concert from the Fillmore West filmed for Dutch TV, Michigan's Pine Knob Theatre in 1982, Steve and Les Paul at Fat Tuesdays (1990) and Austin City Limits in 2011.

Miller continues his summer US tour with special guest Marty Stuart this week with shows in Colorado, Idaho and Montana. Listen to the song here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


