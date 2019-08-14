.

Enter Shikari Streaming New Single 'Stop The Clocks'

Enter Shikari

Enter Shikari have released their brand new single "Stop The Clocks" as they prepare to take the stage at this year's Reading and Leeds Festival later this month and launch a North American tour this fall.

Frontman Rou Reynolds had this to say, "2018 was the first full year in Enter Shikari's professional career in which we didn't release any new music. We loved how The Spark was connecting with people and wanted to give the album its rightful breathing space. but, not wanting to be dormant, we began a new track towards the end of the year.

"Anyone who has seen us live recently will have heard 'Stop The Clocks' - it's an upbeat post-punk pop track about the joys of human connection. When someone is open and honest about their vulnerabilities, others can connect with them, and then all of us can feel stronger and more comfortable.

"It conveys the relief, warmth and freeing nature of the normalization of mental health struggles, following decades of stigmatism. A flickering flame of positivity in these difficult and regressive times." Check out the song here


