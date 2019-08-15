.

Guns N' Roses Ending Brewery Battle

08-15-2019
Guns N' Roses

(hennemusic) Guns N' Roses have settled a trademark infringement lawsuit against Colorado brewery Oskar Blues over sales of its "Guns 'N' Rosé" ale and merchandise without permission.

Reuters reports the band accused Oskar Blues of infringement in a May 9 filing, arguing that the brewery "should not be entitled to continue to sell infringing products and intentionally trade on GNR's goodwill, prestige, and fame without GNR's approval, license or consent."

The group, which was seeking unspecified damages, claimed the company was selling merchandise like T-shirts, stickers, buttons and bandanas.

According to an August 12 court filing by lawyers for Guns N' Roses, both sides agreed in principle to settle on July 31, and are working on a written settlement that would lead to the lawsuit's dismissal. Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


