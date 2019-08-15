Halestorm Making Plans For Next Album

The good news for Halestorm fans is that frontwoman Lzzy Hale recently revealed that the band is making plans for their next album. The bad news is that they won't begin until next year.

The band will start working on the follow-up to their 2018 album "Vicious" next spring, Lzzy told Rock 100.5 The KATT in Oklahoma City. She said, "We pretty much decided that in late spring, I think, we're gonna settle down and just focus on doing another record.

"It's crazy, after we finished the last record, 'Vicious', we had so much material that wasn't even recorded, we had a lot of material that was recorded that wasn't even included on the record, and then since then, we have about two albums' worth of material.

"So it's almost like 'Vicious' was a launchpad for all this new stuff to come. So I can't wait to actually get it down and show it to everybody."

That doesn't mean that the band is vacationing. They are preparing to hit the road next month for U.S. fall tour with Godsmack.





