Iggy Pop Releases 'James Bond' Video

08-15-2019
Iggy Pop

Iggy Pop has released a music video for his new track "James Bond". The song comes from his forthcoming studio album, "Free", which is set to hit stores on September 6th.

The new video was shot on location at Sweat Records in Miami and directed by Simon Taylor. Iggy had the previously had this to say about the song, "I don't know what she's up to exactly, but the tables seem to be turning, and she's taking over. Well, why not? I'll try anything once.

"I've never had more fun singing a lyric. Faith's reading is so loaded, and Leron's production and trumpet along with the band swings like crazy." Watch the video here


