Metallica And Greta Van Fleet Announce Stadium Dates

Metallica have announced that they will be launching a new Southern American stadium leg next spring to their epic WorldWired Tour that will feature support from Greta Van Fleet.

The leg is scheduled to kick off on April 15th in Santiago, Chile at the Estadio Nacional and will wrap up on April 27th in Belo Horizonte, Brazil at the Estadio do Mineirao.

The band had this to say, "As the WorldWired tour hits the last leg in Europe, there are still so many places left to visit; South America, you're up first in 2020!

"The last time we had the pleasure was in 2017 as part of the Lollapalooza festival and now it's time to come back with the full-on stadium experience (as seen in N. America and Europe) for six headlining shows including two Brazilian cities we have never played in - Belo Horizonte and Curitiba. Opening the shows will be recent Grammy winners Greta Van Fleet!" See the dates below:

April 15 - Santiago, Chile - Estadio Nacional

April 18 - Buenos Aires, Argentina - Campo Argentino de Polo

April 21 - Porto Alegre, Brazil - Arena do Gremio

April 23 - Curitiba, Brazil - Estádio Couto Pereira

April 25 - Sao Paulo, Brazil - Estadio do Morumbi

April 27 - Belo Horizonte, Brazil - Estádio do Mineirao





Related Stories

Metallica Preview San Francisco Symphony Theatrical Event

Metallica To Bring S&M2 Concerts To Movie Theaters

Metallica Release Frantic Live Video

Metallica Share 'Halo On Fire' Live Video

Metallica Release Live 'Sad But True' Video

Metallica Share Live 'Master Of Puppets' Video

Metallica Share Live Video For 'No Leaf Clover'

Guns N' Roses, Eagles, Metallica On Forbes List

Metallica Share 'Seek And Destroy' Live Video

More Metallica News

Share this article



