Dead & Company Announce Fall Tour Dates

Dead & Company have announced that they have added a short series of live performances this fall along the eastern U.S., following their successful summer tour.

The new dates will kick off with a Halloween show at the famed Madison Square Garden in New York, with a second show at the venue the next night (November 1st).

They will take a week off before heading to Hampton, Virginia for two night stand and their very first appearance at the Hampton Coliseum on November 8th and 9th.

The Grateful Dead offshoot features Mickey Hart, Bill Kreutzmann, John Mayer, and Bob Weir, with Oteil Burbridge and Jeff Chimenti. Tickets for the new shows will go on-sale at 10AM local time on August 23rd via Ticketmaster.

Thursday, October 31: New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

Friday, November 1: New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

Friday, November 8: Hampton, VA - Hampton Coliseum

Saturday, November 9: Hampton, VA - Hampton Coliseum





