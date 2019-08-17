Slipknot Take 'We Are Not Your Kind' To Top Of Charts
Slipknot have scored a No. 1 debut on the UK album charts with their new record "We Are Not Your Kind" and are expected to top the charts in the U.S. as well.
The band last topped the UK chart back in 2001 with their sophomore album "Iowa" and this week's debut marks the first time a metal album has held the top spot since Iron Maiden's latest "Book Of Souls" went to No. 1 in 2015.
"We Are Not Your Kind" sold 25,000 physical copies the first week and had a total tally for the first week of 31,000 when including digital downloads and streams.
On this side of the pond, Hits Double Daily showed really strong U.S. sales as this past Monday (August 12th) and are expected to score their third No. 1 debut on the album charts.
