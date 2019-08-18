.

Liam Gallagher Streaming New Song 'One Of Us'

08-18-2019
Liam Gallagher

(hennemusic) Former Oasis star Liam Gallagher is streaming audio of his brand new track "One Of Us", as the latest single to his forthcoming album "Why Me? Why Not."

The singer says the song "is about family, friendship and a sense of belonging. I love the groove and the gospel outro. It reminds me of the Sweet Inspirations."

Due September 20, "Why Me? Why Not" was produced by Greg Kurstin and marks the follow-up to Gallagher's 2017 solo debut, "As You Were", which topped the UK album charts and reached No. 30 on the US Billboard 200.

The former Oasis rocker has been performing dates across Europe this summer ahead of the album's arrival next month; he'll play a handful of North American shows with The Who to launch the project in October before kicking off a fall UK tour in Cardiff on November 11. here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


Related Stories


Liam Gallagher Streaming New Song 'One Of Us'

Liam Gallagher Releases Lyric Video For New Single

Liam Gallagher Rocks New Single At Glastonbury

Liam Gallagher Streams New Song And Announces Tour

Liam Gallagher Releases 'Shockwave' Video

Liam Gallagher Streaming New Song 'Shockwave'

Liam Gallagher Questioned By Police Over Domestic Assault Suspicion 2018 In Review

Liam Gallagher Questioned By Police Over Domestic Assault Suspicion

Liam Gallagher Releases 'I've All I Need' Video

Liam Gallagher Rocks Rolling Stones London Concert

More Liam Gallagher News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock
Sneak Peek AC/DC Frontman Brian Johnson's New TV Series- Slash Releases Live 'Shadow Life' Video- Stone Sour Firing Strengthened Slipknot Stars Relationship- Tool- more


Reviews
Collective Soul Live In Phoenix

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Live from Celebrity Theatre: Upcoming Shows From Ringo, Jeff Beck, Toto and More

Queen + Adam Lambert Pure Majesty Live In Chicago

Sites and Sounds: Louisville Rocks! Edition

Caught In The Act: Ace Frehley Live 2019

advertisement


Latest News
Sneak Peek AC/DC Frontman Brian Johnson's New TV Series

Slash Releases Live 'Shadow Life' Video

Stone Sour Firing Strengthened Slipknot Stars Relationship

Tool Frontman Received Death Threats Over Album

Def Leppard Star Joe Elliott's Down 'n' Outz Share New Song

No Rush Do-overs For Geddy Lee

Liam Gallagher Streaming New Song 'One Of Us'

Singled Out: Anamorph's Breakthrough!



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.