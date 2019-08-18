Liam Gallagher Streaming New Song 'One Of Us'

(hennemusic) Former Oasis star Liam Gallagher is streaming audio of his brand new track "One Of Us", as the latest single to his forthcoming album "Why Me? Why Not."

The singer says the song "is about family, friendship and a sense of belonging. I love the groove and the gospel outro. It reminds me of the Sweet Inspirations."

Due September 20, "Why Me? Why Not" was produced by Greg Kurstin and marks the follow-up to Gallagher's 2017 solo debut, "As You Were", which topped the UK album charts and reached No. 30 on the US Billboard 200.

The former Oasis rocker has been performing dates across Europe this summer ahead of the album's arrival next month; he'll play a handful of North American shows with The Who to launch the project in October before kicking off a fall UK tour in Cardiff on November 11. here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





