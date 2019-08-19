.

Hetfield Addresses Metallica Album Mix Controversy

08-19-2019
Metallica

Metallica frontman James Hetfield has addressed the controversy surrounding the bass sound on the group's classic album "... And Justice For All" and explained the reasoning behind the mix.

The bass lines were a driving force on the band's early albums courtesy of the late Cliff Burton and fans noticed upon the release of "...And Justice" in 1988, that the bass was noticeably absent from the mix.

This lead to varied speculation that the band made the move because drummer Lars Ulrich wanted a certain drum sound, the group could not stand to hear music without Burton, or the band was simply hazing Jason "Newkid" as he was nicknamed at the time.

Vocalist and guitarist Hetfield was asked recently by Metallica fan magazine So What! if Newsted approached him and Lars about the bass lines being so low in the mix.

James responded, "He probably did. I don't know what my answer was then, but it was kinda done. I mean, I will say, it was not all about, 'F*** him. Let's turn him down.' That's for sure.

"We wanted the best-sounding record we could make. That was our goal. We were burnt. We were frigging fried. Going back and forth [between touring and mixing the album]. Playing a gig. No earplugs, no nothing.

"You go back into the studio, your hearing is shot. If your ears can't hear any high end anymore, you're gonna turn it up. So we're turning the high end up more and more and more and all of a sudden, low end's gone.

"So I know that played a bigger part than any hazing or any ill feelings towards Jason, for sure. We were fried. We were burnt."


Related Stories


Hetfield Addresses Metallica Album Mix Controversy

Metallica And Greta Van Fleet Announce Stadium Dates

Metallica Preview San Francisco Symphony Theatrical Event

Metallica To Bring S&M2 Concerts To Movie Theaters

Metallica Release Frantic Live Video

Metallica Share 'Halo On Fire' Live Video

Metallica Release Live 'Sad But True' Video

Metallica Share Live 'Master Of Puppets' Video

Metallica Share Live Video For 'No Leaf Clover'

Guns N' Roses, Eagles, Metallica On Forbes List

More Metallica News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock
Lynyrd Skynyrd Icon Returning Following Heart Surgery- Rolling Stones Play Another Rarity On Tour- Hetfield Addresses Metallica Album Mix Controversy- Steve Hackett- more


Reviews
Caught In The Act: Peter Frampton and Jason Bonham (Frampton's Farewell Tour)

Collective Soul Live In Phoenix

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Upcoming Shows From Ringo, Jeff Beck, Toto and More

Queen + Adam Lambert Pure Majesty Live In Chicago

Sites and Sounds: Louisville Rocks! Edition

advertisement


Latest News
Lynyrd Skynyrd Icon Returning Following Heart Surgery

Rolling Stones Play Another Rarity On Tour

Hetfield Addresses Metallica Album Mix Controversy

Steve Hackett Announces Genesis Revisited Band & Orchestra Release

Hayley Williams Unsure Of Paramore's Next Move

Sons Of Apollo Release 'Labyrinth' Symphony Live Video

Wednesday 13 Release 'Bring Your Own Blood' Video

Thy Art Is Murder, Carnifex, Fit For An Autopsy, I Am Tour



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.