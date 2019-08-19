Lynyrd Skynyrd Icon Returning Following Heart Surgery

(hennemusic) Lynyrd Skynyrd are sharing an update on the status of guitarist Gary Rossington as he continues to recover from recent heart surgery that has temporarily sidelined the band from its farewell tour.

The lone surviving original member of the southern rock outfit, Rossington had been experiencing fatigue and other symptoms related to a leaky heart valve prior to undergoing surgery on July 31.

The band is expected to return to the road this Friday (Aug 23rd) when they perform at the Five Point Amphitheater in Irvine, Ca. "Gary is healing and feeling better and we hope to see you all next week in Irvine!," says the group, adding "Gary has made it known that he does have heart and health issues. Touring from city to city, night in and out, is difficult on his health, as it is with other members of the band.

"Recently, Gary has had a few setbacks and his health has not been 100%. But as Gary always says, 'it's what I know', and that he loves to play guitar for the 3 generations of Skynyrd fans that also love the band's music that he helped create."

Lynyrd Skynyrd postponed a pair of concerts this week to allow the guitarist more time to heal before returning to the stage: an August 16 date at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV has been rescheduled for Friday, October 18, while an August 17 performance at Toyota Amphitheatre in Wheatland, CA will now take place on Saturday, October 19. here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





