Steve Hackett Announces Genesis Revisited Band & Orchestra Release

Steve Hackett has announced that he will be releasing a new live collection "Genesis Revisited Band & Orchestra: Live at the Royal Festival Hall" on October 25th.

The new 2CD and Blu-Ray package was captured during his performance at the famed venue during his hit 2018 UK tour where he performed classic Genesis and solo songs with a live orchestra.

Hackett had this to say, "It was a fantastic experience for both the band and myself to play alongside an orchestra and to feel the power of the sound this extraordinary combo created.

"It sounds equally compelling on both film and audio. I'm proud to release this exciting product." See the tracklisting below:

Set 1:

Dance On A Volcano

Out Of The Body

The Steppes

Firth Of Fifth

Dancing With The Moonlit Knight

Blood On The Rooftops

Shadow Of The Hierophant

Set 2:

In That Quiet Earth

Afterglow

Serpentine Song

El Niño

Supper's Ready

Encore:

The Musical Box





Related Stories

Steve Hackett To Play Full Classic Genesis Album On American Tour

Steve Hackett Releases 'Beasts In Our Time' Video

Steve Hackett Streams New Song 'Underground Railroad'

Steve Hackett Releases 'Under The Eye Of The Sun'

Steve Hackett Band Loses Longtime Member Gary O'Toole

Steve Hackett Announces New Album 'At The Edge Of Light'

Steve Hackett Releases 'El Nino' Live Video

Steve Hackett Reveals His Supergroup Plan

Steve Hackett Release 'Behind The Smoke' Video

More Steve Hackett News

Share this article



