Steve Hackett Announces Genesis Revisited Band & Orchestra Release
Steve Hackett has announced that he will be releasing a new live collection "Genesis Revisited Band & Orchestra: Live at the Royal Festival Hall" on October 25th.
The new 2CD and Blu-Ray package was captured during his performance at the famed venue during his hit 2018 UK tour where he performed classic Genesis and solo songs with a live orchestra.
Hackett had this to say, "It was a fantastic experience for both the band and myself to play alongside an orchestra and to feel the power of the sound this extraordinary combo created.
"It sounds equally compelling on both film and audio. I'm proud to release this exciting product." See the tracklisting below:
Set 1:
Dance On A Volcano
Out Of The Body
The Steppes
Firth Of Fifth
Dancing With The Moonlit Knight
Blood On The Rooftops
Shadow Of The Hierophant
Set 2:
In That Quiet Earth
Afterglow
Serpentine Song
El Niño
Supper's Ready
Encore:
The Musical Box
Steve Hackett Announces Genesis Revisited Band & Orchestra Release
Steve Hackett To Play Full Classic Genesis Album On American Tour
Steve Hackett Releases 'Beasts In Our Time' Video
Steve Hackett Streams New Song 'Underground Railroad'
Steve Hackett Releases 'Under The Eye Of The Sun'
Steve Hackett Band Loses Longtime Member Gary O'Toole
Steve Hackett Announces New Album 'At The Edge Of Light'
Steve Hackett Releases 'El Nino' Live Video
Steve Hackett Reveals His Supergroup Plan
Steve Hackett Release 'Behind The Smoke' Video