Wednesday 13 Release 'Bring Your Own Blood' Video

Wednesday 13 have shared a visualizer video for their new single 'Bring Your Own Blood.' The track comes from the band's forthcoming album, 'Necrophaze' , which will be released on September 27th.

The band's namesake, Wednesday 13, had this to say about the new track, "'BYOB' is one of my favorites off the new album. It's what I like to call the "party scene" in this audio-horror movie that is 'Necrophaze'.

"Like in a lot of my favorite 80s horror films there was a party scene, and usually a rock 'n' roll track to back it up...this is that track. This is the fun song on the album before everything gets dark and weird." Watch the video here





Related Stories

Wednesday 13 Reissues Albums On Vinyl and Digitally

Static-X and Devildriver Add Wednesday 13 and Raven Black To Tour

Night Club Announce Tour With Combichrist and Wednesday 13

Wednesday 13 Releases 'Condolences' Video

Wednesday 13 Releases 'Cruel To You' Video

Wednesday 13 Going Nuclear For New Album 'Condolences'

More Wednesday 13 News

Share this article



