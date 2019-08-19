.

Wednesday 13 Release 'Bring Your Own Blood' Video

08-19-2019
Wednesday 13

Wednesday 13 have shared a visualizer video for their new single 'Bring Your Own Blood.' The track comes from the band's forthcoming album, 'Necrophaze' , which will be released on September 27th.

The band's namesake, Wednesday 13, had this to say about the new track, "'BYOB' is one of my favorites off the new album. It's what I like to call the "party scene" in this audio-horror movie that is 'Necrophaze'.

"Like in a lot of my favorite 80s horror films there was a party scene, and usually a rock 'n' roll track to back it up...this is that track. This is the fun song on the album before everything gets dark and weird." Watch the video here


