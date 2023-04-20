Wednesday 13 Celebrating Murderdolls On Upcoming Tour

(Freeman) Wednesday 13, has announced a fall 2023 US headline tour to celebrate 21 years of his former band, revered glam punk icons, Murderdolls.

The tour will begin on Friday, October 20 in Los Angeles, CA, and will visit a slew of major cities before ending in Colorado Springs, CO on December 9. Support will come from Gemini Syndrome, Napalm Records labelmates Infected Rain, and Black Satellite. Tickets go on sale this Friday, April 21 at 10:00 AM EDT.

Wednesday 13 and his current band - which features former Murderdolls alumni Roman Surman and Jack Tankersley - will perform a full set of Murderdolls songs, taken from the band's celebrated 2002 debut album, 'Beyond The Valley Of The Murderdolls' and their 2010 sophomore album, 'Women And Children Last', which won them the Revolver Golden Gods 'Comeback Of The Year' Award. WEDNESDAY 13 was the frontman and songwriter, alongside Murderdolls guitarist and his creative partner-in-crime, Joey Jordison, in the metallic glam punk outfit.

Wednesday 13 comments: "After 21 years since its release, and the recent sad and premature passing of Joey, it only feels right to go out and celebrate these songs. We made two amazing albums that I was very proud of, and unfortunately much of the world didn't get a chance to hear the songs live. In 2018, we all got together at Joey's house and discussed plans and possibilities for the future, but we both had other immediate plans. We will be performing tracks from both Murderdolls albums on this upcoming tour and celebrating the legacy of the band."

Guitarist Roman Surman adds: "We're really excited to do a tour that Joey would be genuinely happy to see us do."

Wednesday 13 Performs Murderdolls - 2023 Tour Dates:

w/ Gemini Syndrome, Infected Rain, and Black Satellite

October 20 - LOS ANGELES, CA @ The Whisky

October 21 - LAS VEGAS, NV @ Count's Vamp'd

October 22 - RENO, NV @ Virginia Street Brewhouse

October 24 - PORTLAND, OR @ Bossanova Ballroom

October 25 - SEATTLE, WA @ El Corazon

October 27 - ROSEVILLE, CA @ Goldfield Trading Post

October 28 - SAN JOSE, CA @ The Ritz

October 29 - SAN DIEGO, CA @ Brick By Brick

October 31 - PHOENIX, AZ @ The Nile Theater

November 1 - ALBUQUERQUE, NM @ Launch Pad

November 3 - DALLAS, TX @ Sundown At Grenada

November 4 - HOUSTON, TX @ Warehouse Live

November 5 - AUSTIN, TX @ Come And Take It Live

November 7 - LAWRENCE, KS @ The Bottleneck

November 9 - MINNEAPOLIS, MN @ Skyway Theater

November 10 - MADISON, WI @ The Annex

November 11 - JOLIET, IL @ The Forge

November 12 - BLOOMINGTON, IL @ Castle Theater

November 14 - RACINE, WI @ Route 20

November 15 - FLINT, MI @ Machine Shop

November 16 - CLEVELAND, OH @ The Foundry

November 17 - PITTSBURGH, PA @ Crafthouse

November 18 - LITITZ, PA @ Mickey's Black Box

November 19 - CLIFTON, NJ @ Dingbatz

November 22 - SPARTANBURG, SC @ Ground Zero

November 24 - WINSTON-SALEM, NC @ Millennium Center

November 25 - RICHMOND, VA @ Canal Club

November 26 - LEESBURG, VA @ Tally Ho

November 30 - KNOXVILLE, TN @ The Concourse

December 1 - LOUISVILLE, KY @ Headliners Music Hall

December 2 - COLUMBUS, OH @ The King Of Clubs

December 3 - INDIANAPOLIS, IN @ Hi Fi Annex

December 5 - DES MOINES, IA @ Lefty's Live Music

December 6 - LINCOLN, NE @ Bourbon Theater

December 8 - DENVER, CO @ Oriental Theater

December 9 - COLORADO SPRINGS, CO @ Black Sheep

