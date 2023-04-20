Wednesday 13 Celebrating Murderdolls On Upcoming Tour

(Freeman) Wednesday 13, has announced a fall 2023 US headline tour to celebrate 21 years of his former band, revered glam punk icons, Murderdolls.
The tour will begin on Friday, October 20 in Los Angeles, CA, and will visit a slew of major cities before ending in Colorado Springs, CO on December 9. Support will come from Gemini Syndrome, Napalm Records labelmates Infected Rain, and Black Satellite. Tickets go on sale this Friday, April 21 at 10:00 AM EDT.
Wednesday 13 and his current band - which features former Murderdolls alumni Roman Surman and Jack Tankersley - will perform a full set of Murderdolls songs, taken from the band's celebrated 2002 debut album, 'Beyond The Valley Of The Murderdolls' and their 2010 sophomore album, 'Women And Children Last', which won them the Revolver Golden Gods 'Comeback Of The Year' Award. WEDNESDAY 13 was the frontman and songwriter, alongside Murderdolls guitarist and his creative partner-in-crime, Joey Jordison, in the metallic glam punk outfit.
Wednesday 13 comments: "After 21 years since its release, and the recent sad and premature passing of Joey, it only feels right to go out and celebrate these songs. We made two amazing albums that I was very proud of, and unfortunately much of the world didn't get a chance to hear the songs live. In 2018, we all got together at Joey's house and discussed plans and possibilities for the future, but we both had other immediate plans. We will be performing tracks from both Murderdolls albums on this upcoming tour and celebrating the legacy of the band."
Guitarist Roman Surman adds: "We're really excited to do a tour that Joey would be genuinely happy to see us do."
Wednesday 13 Performs Murderdolls - 2023 Tour Dates:
w/ Gemini Syndrome, Infected Rain, and Black Satellite
October 20 - LOS ANGELES, CA @ The Whisky
October 21 - LAS VEGAS, NV @ Count's Vamp'd
October 22 - RENO, NV @ Virginia Street Brewhouse
October 24 - PORTLAND, OR @ Bossanova Ballroom
October 25 - SEATTLE, WA @ El Corazon
October 27 - ROSEVILLE, CA @ Goldfield Trading Post
October 28 - SAN JOSE, CA @ The Ritz
October 29 - SAN DIEGO, CA @ Brick By Brick
October 31 - PHOENIX, AZ @ The Nile Theater
November 1 - ALBUQUERQUE, NM @ Launch Pad
November 3 - DALLAS, TX @ Sundown At Grenada
November 4 - HOUSTON, TX @ Warehouse Live
November 5 - AUSTIN, TX @ Come And Take It Live
November 7 - LAWRENCE, KS @ The Bottleneck
November 9 - MINNEAPOLIS, MN @ Skyway Theater
November 10 - MADISON, WI @ The Annex
November 11 - JOLIET, IL @ The Forge
November 12 - BLOOMINGTON, IL @ Castle Theater
November 14 - RACINE, WI @ Route 20
November 15 - FLINT, MI @ Machine Shop
November 16 - CLEVELAND, OH @ The Foundry
November 17 - PITTSBURGH, PA @ Crafthouse
November 18 - LITITZ, PA @ Mickey's Black Box
November 19 - CLIFTON, NJ @ Dingbatz
November 22 - SPARTANBURG, SC @ Ground Zero
November 24 - WINSTON-SALEM, NC @ Millennium Center
November 25 - RICHMOND, VA @ Canal Club
November 26 - LEESBURG, VA @ Tally Ho
November 30 - KNOXVILLE, TN @ The Concourse
December 1 - LOUISVILLE, KY @ Headliners Music Hall
December 2 - COLUMBUS, OH @ The King Of Clubs
December 3 - INDIANAPOLIS, IN @ Hi Fi Annex
December 5 - DES MOINES, IA @ Lefty's Live Music
December 6 - LINCOLN, NE @ Bourbon Theater
December 8 - DENVER, CO @ Oriental Theater
December 9 - COLORADO SPRINGS, CO @ Black Sheep
