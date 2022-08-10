.

Wednesday 13 Shares 'You're So Hideous' Video

Keavin Wiggins | 08-10-2022

Wednesday 13 Album cover art
Wednesday 13 have shared a music video for his new single, "You're So Hideous", to celebrate the announcement that his new album, "Horrifier", will be released on October 7th.

He had this to say about the lead single from his forthcoming album, "'You're so Hideous' is such a catchy track and it's one of the very first ones I wrote for the album.

"Lyrically, it's a modern day Medusa story... Beware the stare into her eyes. The music video was of course inspired by the Exorcist film and was a lot of fun recreating that." Watch the video below:

