Wednesday 13 Shares 'You're So Hideous' Video

Album cover art

Wednesday 13 have shared a music video for his new single, "You're So Hideous", to celebrate the announcement that his new album, "Horrifier", will be released on October 7th.

He had this to say about the lead single from his forthcoming album, "'You're so Hideous' is such a catchy track and it's one of the very first ones I wrote for the album.

"Lyrically, it's a modern day Medusa story... Beware the stare into her eyes. The music video was of course inspired by the Exorcist film and was a lot of fun recreating that." Watch the video below:

Related Stories

Wednesday 13 Adds Fall Leg To 20 Years Of Fear Tour

Wednesday 13 To Launch 20 Years Of Fear Tour

Wednesday 13 Release Lyric Video For Cristina Scabbia Collab

Wednesday 13 Release 'Bring Your Own Blood' Video

Wednesday 13 Music and Merch

News > Wednesday 13