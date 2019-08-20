Empty Trail Stream Title Song To 'Lost' EP

Empty Trail are streaming their brand new single "Lost". The song is the title track to the Texas group's forthcoming EP, which will be released on October 18th.

The new track follows the band's hit debut single "My World" which landed at No. 2 on the US Top 40 Radio Charts right behind Metallica, according to Chipster.

The band's sound is described as follows, "Having been groomed on the riffs of Metallica and Megadeth and the dark emotions of Soundgarden and Alice In Chains, Empty Trail distil the best parts of these most iconic heavy hitting bands while maintaining authenticity. " Listen and decide for yourself here.





Related Stories

Empty Trail Streaming New Song 'My World'

Singled Out: Empty Trail's My World

More Empty Trail News

Share this article



