Singled Out: Empty Trail's Reality

Empty Trail are gearing up to release their new EP "Lost" this coming Friday, October 18th, and to celebrate we asked Rick Lambert to tell us about the single "Reality". Here is the story:

"Reality" is about the fact that everyone's perception is different based on their perspective. It's an interesting and almost scary topic, how someone looking at the same thing could come to an extremely different conclusion.

I think a lot of us, if not absolutely all of us, get caught in the notion that we are right and someone else is wrong. I believe the majority of human problems come down to us not truly understanding another person's perspective.

We think people are stupid for not seeing things the way we see them, but truly it's just a perspective based on where and how we choose to look.

I've dealt with times of extreme confidence and times of extreme insecurity based on what I believe to be real. But in the end, these are always just stories we tell ourselves as reality shifts with our perspective.

Everyone's reality is different.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself right here!





