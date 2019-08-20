.

Foo Fighters Eying New Album Release Next Year

08-20-2019
Foo Fighters

Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins says that frontman Dave Grohl has already started working on demos for the band's next studio album and they hope to release it next year.

Hawkins was asked about the follow up to the Foo Fighters' 2017 album "Concrete and Gold" during an interview with Rock Sound backstage in Glasgow ahead of their Summer Sessions show last Saturday (August 17th).

He revealed, "Well, from what I've heard from our fearless leader, Dave Grohl, he has a lot of demos that he's worked on. And I think we'll start, once [their current European] tour is over, I think not too soon after that, we'll start the process of putting the songs together as a band."

He then cautioned, "It's a long process, we do a lot of demoing and, but I think that we'll have... I'm hoping... I think we'll have a new record by next year. We should."


Related Stories


Foo Fighters Eying New Album Release Next Year

Foo Fighters Streaming 00111125 EP

Foo Fighters Surprise Fans With EP Release

Foo Fighters Announce New Dates With Weezer

Foo Fighters Star Shares Song From New Solo Album

Dave Grohl Surgery Behind Foo Fighters Postponements

Foo Fighters Injury Forces Shows To Be Postponed

Foo Fighters Full Super Saturday Night Streaming Online

Foo Fighters Gearing Up For Super Saturday Night Concert

Foo Fighters Full Chris Cornell Tribute Concert Set Goes Online

More Foo Fighters News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock
Foo Fighters Eying New Album Release Next Year- Final KISS Concert May Include Past Members Says Kulick- AC/DC Dream Came True To Volbeat Star- Atreyu- more


Reviews
Caught In The Act: Peter Frampton and Jason Bonham (Frampton's Farewell Tour)

Collective Soul Live In Phoenix

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Upcoming Shows From Ringo, Jeff Beck, Toto and More

Queen + Adam Lambert Pure Majesty Live In Chicago

Sites and Sounds: Louisville Rocks! Edition

advertisement


Latest News
Foo Fighters Eying New Album Release Next Year

Final KISS Concert May Include Past Members Says Kulick

AC/DC Dream Came True To Volbeat Star

Atreyu Announce 20th Anniversary Tour

Metallica Release Live 'Enter Sandman' Video

Third Eye Blind Announce Fall Tour

Empty Trail Stream Title Song To 'Lost' EP

Singled Out: The Actual Goners' Temptation



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.