Foo Fighters Eying New Album Release Next Year

Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins says that frontman Dave Grohl has already started working on demos for the band's next studio album and they hope to release it next year.

Hawkins was asked about the follow up to the Foo Fighters' 2017 album "Concrete and Gold" during an interview with Rock Sound backstage in Glasgow ahead of their Summer Sessions show last Saturday (August 17th).

He revealed, "Well, from what I've heard from our fearless leader, Dave Grohl, he has a lot of demos that he's worked on. And I think we'll start, once [their current European] tour is over, I think not too soon after that, we'll start the process of putting the songs together as a band."

He then cautioned, "It's a long process, we do a lot of demoing and, but I think that we'll have... I'm hoping... I think we'll have a new record by next year. We should."





