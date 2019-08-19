.

Jason Aldean Going Vegas This December

08-19-2019
Jason Aldean

Jason Aldean has announced that he will be heading to Sin City later this year to launch a three-night stand dubbed "Ride All Night Vegas" at the Park Theater at Park MGM.

The special Las Vegas shows will take place on December 6th, 7th and 8th and will feature special guest Dee Jay Silver. General tickets will go on sale this Friday (8/23) at 10:00A PT at TicketMaster.com. Aldean Army fan club presale begins today (8/20) at 10:00A PT.

Aldean had this to say, "I've wanted to bring our show back to Vegas for a while now, and the timing feels right. We're going to pack up the show, set it up for a couple days and hang out with our Vegas family. I'm looking forward to being back."


