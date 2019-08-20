Metallica Release Live 'Enter Sandman' Video

Metallica are streaming official video of a performance their 1991 hit, "Enter Sandman", from a July 13th concert at Granasen in Trondheim, Norway.

The track was the lead single of the group's self-titled record, commonly known as the "Black" album, the band's first to top the US charts on its way to sales of 16 million in the States and more than 31 million worldwide.

The veteran metal outfit's first-ever visit to the Norwegian city saw them play the entire show under the midnight sun.

Metallica continue their 25-date spring/summer European concert series this week with the final three events taking place in Warsaw, Poland (Aug 21), Munich, Germany (Aug 23) and Mannheim, Germany (Aug 25)

Following the trek's conclusion, Metallica will next team up with the San Francisco Symphony to open the new Chase Center on September 6 and follow that up with an exclusive show for fan club members at the same venue two nights later.

For fans unable to attend the rare concerts in person, Metallica will screen S&M2 in more than 3,000 movie theaters around the world on October 9; the group say they'll perform "several tracks from the original '99 S&M release as well as symphonic versions of new songs released since then." Watch the video here.





