.

Stevens Hopes Ozzy Osbourne Collaboration Will Be Released

08-21-2019
Ozzy Osbourne

Billy Idol guitarist Steve Stevens hopes that a song that he collaborated on with Black Sabbath legend Ozzy Osbourne will eventually be released.

The collaboration came about after Stevens' Billy Idol bandmate Billy Morrison suggested that Steve work on some songwriting with Ozzy, which took place at Stevens home studio.

Steve spoke about the collaboration with Talking Metal, and was asked how much music the two actually worked on together and Stevens focused in on one song. "I think there's one which kind of rose to the top. I was asked to write with him by Billy Morrison, the second guitar player in Billy Idol."

Stevens elaborated and compared the experience to how he feels when playing with Ozzy's former Black Sabbath bandmate Geezer Butler in their current supergroup Deadland Ritual, There's one song which may see the light of day."

He continued, I set up my microphone and you hear that voice and you get chills. Same as I do with Geezer when we are in the room and you just play guitar and it's sitting next to that bass sound."

Stevens then added, "I've always maintained that I'm a fan. I've never lost that kid fan thing out of the music that made me wanna do this. And I think that's what keeps me kind of always looking to get better and work with other people. Yeah, maybe the Ozzy thing will see the light of day."


Related Stories


Stevens Hopes Ozzy Osbourne Collaboration Will Be Released

Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne Make Deal For Biopic

Original Ozzy Osbourne Bandmate Reacts To Sharon Attack

Black Sabbath Star Hasn't Seen Ozzy Osbourne At All

Ozzy Osbourne On Rough Road To Recovery

Ozzy Osbourne Announces Another Rescheduled Farewell Tour Date

Ozzy Osbourne's Son Jack Details Coffee Shop Attack

Ozzy Osbourne Announces Rescheduled No More Tours 2 Dates

Ozzy Osbourne Reveals Advice He Received From Lemmy

Ozzy Osbourne Did Not Snort Ants Says Lee

More Ozzy Osbourne News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock
Killswitch Engage Release Video Featuring Howard Jones- Rush Announce Clockwork Angels Tour 5LP Package- Stevens Hopes Ozzy Osbourne Collaboration Will Be Released- more


Reviews
Hot In The City: Hot Late Summer Concerts

Caught In The Act: Peter Frampton and Jason Bonham (Frampton's Farewell Tour)

Collective Soul Live In Phoenix

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Upcoming Shows From Ringo, Jeff Beck, Toto and More

Queen + Adam Lambert Pure Majesty Live In Chicago

advertisement


Latest News
Killswitch Engage Release Video Featuring Howard Jones

Rush Announce Clockwork Angels Tour 5LP Package

Stevens Hopes Ozzy Osbourne Collaboration Will Be Released

Angels & Airwaves Release 'Rebel Girl' Video

Iron Maiden Celebrate Legacy Of The Beast Tour

Bruce Springsteen Shares Trailer For Western Stars Doc

Aerosmith In The Studio For 'Pump' Anniversary

Keb' Mo' Getting Festive With Jingle Bell Jamboree Tour



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.