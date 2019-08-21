Stevens Hopes Ozzy Osbourne Collaboration Will Be Released

Billy Idol guitarist Steve Stevens hopes that a song that he collaborated on with Black Sabbath legend Ozzy Osbourne will eventually be released.

The collaboration came about after Stevens' Billy Idol bandmate Billy Morrison suggested that Steve work on some songwriting with Ozzy, which took place at Stevens home studio.

Steve spoke about the collaboration with Talking Metal, and was asked how much music the two actually worked on together and Stevens focused in on one song. "I think there's one which kind of rose to the top. I was asked to write with him by Billy Morrison, the second guitar player in Billy Idol."

Stevens elaborated and compared the experience to how he feels when playing with Ozzy's former Black Sabbath bandmate Geezer Butler in their current supergroup Deadland Ritual, There's one song which may see the light of day."

He continued, I set up my microphone and you hear that voice and you get chills. Same as I do with Geezer when we are in the room and you just play guitar and it's sitting next to that bass sound."

Stevens then added, "I've always maintained that I'm a fan. I've never lost that kid fan thing out of the music that made me wanna do this. And I think that's what keeps me kind of always looking to get better and work with other people. Yeah, maybe the Ozzy thing will see the light of day."





