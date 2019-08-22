.

Dream Theater Go Animated For 'Barstool Warrior' Video

08-22-2019
Dream Theater

Dream Theater have released an animated music video for the track "Barstool Warrior." The song is taken from the band's latest studio album "Distance Over Time."

guitarist John Petrucci had this to say about the song, "'Barstool Warrior' is a fictional tale about two characters, unrelated but connected in their lament over being stuck in dead end situations.

"The first is a local townie, alcoholic who never escaped the humdrum of his sleepy, maritime village. The second, a woman trapped in an abusive relationship trying to survive from day to day while questioning what makes her stay.

"Both are able to reimagine their lives and find the courage to embrace a better future by embodying the person they dream of being". Watch the video here.


