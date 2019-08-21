.

Falling In Reverse Announce Fall Headline Tour

08-21-2019
Falling In Reverse

Falling In Reverse have announced that they will be hitting the road this fall for a U.S. headline tour that will feature support from Crown the Empire and Tom MacDonald.

Dubbed the Episode IV Tour, the trek will be kicking off on November 7th in Ventura, Ca at the Ventura Theater and will wrap up on December 11th in Anaheim, CA at the House of Blues.

The band will be touring in support of their latest album "Coming Home" and their trio of stand-alone singles "Drugs" featuring Slipknot and Stone Sour's Corey Taylor, "Losing My Life" and "Losing My Mind." See the dates below:

11/7 - Ventura, CA - Ventura Theater
11/8 - Flagstaff, AZ -The Orpheum
11/9 - Tucson, AZ -The Rialto Theatre
11/11 - Dallas, TX -House of Blues
11/12 - Houston, TX - House of Blues
11/14 - Louisville, KY - Mercury Ballroom
11/15 - Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room @ Old National Centre
11/16 -Rochester, NY - Main Street Armory
11/17 - Columbus, OH - Athenaeum Theatre
11/19 - New Haven, CT -Toad's Place
11/20 - Providence, RI -The Strand
11/22 - Stroudsburg, PA - The Sherman Theater
11/23 - Albany, NY- Upstate Concert Hall
11/24 - Wilmington, DE - The Queen
11/26 - Grand Rapids, MI - Intersection
11/27 - Belvidere, IL - Apollo Theatre AC
11/29 - Omaha, NE -The Slowdown
11/30 - Madison, WI -The Sylvie
12/1 - Columbia, MO -The Blue Note
12/3 - St Louis, MO The Pageant
12/10 - San Francisco, CA - The Regency Ballroom
12/11 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues


