Falling In Reverse Announce Fall Headline Tour

Falling In Reverse have announced that they will be hitting the road this fall for a U.S. headline tour that will feature support from Crown the Empire and Tom MacDonald.

Dubbed the Episode IV Tour, the trek will be kicking off on November 7th in Ventura, Ca at the Ventura Theater and will wrap up on December 11th in Anaheim, CA at the House of Blues.

The band will be touring in support of their latest album "Coming Home" and their trio of stand-alone singles "Drugs" featuring Slipknot and Stone Sour's Corey Taylor, "Losing My Life" and "Losing My Mind." See the dates below:

11/7 - Ventura, CA - Ventura Theater

11/8 - Flagstaff, AZ -The Orpheum

11/9 - Tucson, AZ -The Rialto Theatre

11/11 - Dallas, TX -House of Blues

11/12 - Houston, TX - House of Blues

11/14 - Louisville, KY - Mercury Ballroom

11/15 - Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room @ Old National Centre

11/16 -Rochester, NY - Main Street Armory

11/17 - Columbus, OH - Athenaeum Theatre

11/19 - New Haven, CT -Toad's Place

11/20 - Providence, RI -The Strand

11/22 - Stroudsburg, PA - The Sherman Theater

11/23 - Albany, NY- Upstate Concert Hall

11/24 - Wilmington, DE - The Queen

11/26 - Grand Rapids, MI - Intersection

11/27 - Belvidere, IL - Apollo Theatre AC

11/29 - Omaha, NE -The Slowdown

11/30 - Madison, WI -The Sylvie

12/1 - Columbia, MO -The Blue Note

12/3 - St Louis, MO The Pageant

12/10 - San Francisco, CA - The Regency Ballroom

12/11 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues





Related Stories

Slipknot's Corey Taylor Guests On New Falling In Reverse Single

Falling In Reverse Release 'Superhero' Music Video

Falling In Reverse Release 'Coming Home' Video

Falling In Reverse's Ronnie Radke Talks Intensely Personal 'Coming Home'

Falling In Reverse Confirm New Music Direction With Surprise Song Release

Pierce the Veil, Falling In Reverse and Crown The Empire Tour

More Falling In Reverse News

Share this article



