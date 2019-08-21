Metallica's James Hetfield To Exhibit Custom Cars
(hennemusic) Metallica frontman James Hetfield has donated his collection of custom cars for a 2020 exhibit at the Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles, CA.
Hagerty reports news of the rocker's donation was made during a recent press event at the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance. Hetfield's collection includes Voodoo Priest, based on a '37 Lincoln Zephyr, a '36 Auburn roadster named Slow Burn, a Delahaye-inspired '34 Packard, Aquarius, a '36 Ford in bare metal called Iron Fist, a purple '56 Ford F-100 pickup truck, and three cars by custom fabricator Rick Dore: Black Pearl, a custom 1948 Jaguar, a '52 Olds named Grinch, and Skyscraper, a 1953 Buick Skylark.
The Hetfield cars will go on display next February in the museum's Bruce Meyer Family Gallery alongside artifacts and memorabilia from Hetfield and Metallica's private collections.
In sync with news of the singer's exhibit, Hetfield was named a Founding Member of the museum, an honor reserved for its most generous donors. See a photo of Black Pearl here.
hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.
