.

Paul Stanley Explains Why KISS Has Endured

08-21-2019
KISS

KISS frontman Paul Stanley believes that the band has endured as long as it has because they inspire people to want to share the KISS experience with others and it has been passed down from generation to generation.

Stanley spoke with The Sydney Morning Herald about the group's End Of The Road farewell tour and was asked why he thinks KISS has survived while other bands have fallen away.

He responded, "People who experience KISS really are affected by it in a way that goes beyond it being a rock band.

"It's fascinating and amazing to be at these shows nightly and see parents and grandparents who want their offspring to experience what they experienced.

"It's far beyond typical rock bands, where you hate the idea of your little brother being there, or your neighbor. KISS is an amazing tribe and it's incredibly gratifying."


Related Stories


Paul Stanley Explains Why KISS Has Endured

Final KISS Concert May Include Past Members Says Kulick

KISS Share Video From Farewell Tour Leg Kickoff

KISS Have Invited Peter And Ace To Guest On Farewell Tour

KISS May Continue As Vegas Show After Farewell Tour

KISS Explain High Ticket Prices For Farewell Tour

KISS Icon Ace Frehley Confirms New Album Plans

Metallica, Elton John, Fleetwood Mac and KISS Top Tours Of 2019

The End Of KISS Won't Be Bittersweet For Paul Stanley

Paul Stanley Explains Why KISS Could Continue

More KISS News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock
Killswitch Engage Release Video Featuring Howard Jones- Rush Announce Clockwork Angels Tour 5LP Package- Stevens Hopes Ozzy Osbourne Collaboration Will Be Released- more


Reviews
Hot In The City: Hot Late Summer Concerts

Caught In The Act: Peter Frampton and Jason Bonham (Frampton's Farewell Tour)

Collective Soul Live In Phoenix

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Upcoming Shows From Ringo, Jeff Beck, Toto and More

Queen + Adam Lambert Pure Majesty Live In Chicago

advertisement


Latest News
Paul Stanley Explains Why KISS Has Endured

Metallica's James Hetfield To Exhibit Custom Cars

Gibson Announce Limited Edition Eric Clapton Guitar

Dave Grohl Says Them Crooked Vultures Still A Band

Steve Miller Shares Unusual Version Of 'Take The Money And Run'

Ra To Play First Show In Five Years and Plan New Album

Falling In Reverse Announce Fall Headline Tour

Killswitch Engage Release Video Featuring Howard Jones



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.