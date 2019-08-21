Paul Stanley Explains Why KISS Has Endured

KISS frontman Paul Stanley believes that the band has endured as long as it has because they inspire people to want to share the KISS experience with others and it has been passed down from generation to generation.

Stanley spoke with The Sydney Morning Herald about the group's End Of The Road farewell tour and was asked why he thinks KISS has survived while other bands have fallen away.

He responded, "People who experience KISS really are affected by it in a way that goes beyond it being a rock band.

"It's fascinating and amazing to be at these shows nightly and see parents and grandparents who want their offspring to experience what they experienced.

"It's far beyond typical rock bands, where you hate the idea of your little brother being there, or your neighbor. KISS is an amazing tribe and it's incredibly gratifying."





