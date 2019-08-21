.

Steve Miller Shares Unusual Version Of 'Take The Money And Run'

Steve Miller

(hennemusic) The Steve Miller Band are streaming audio of a previously-unreleased live "swinging jazz" version of their 1976 hit, "Take The Money And Run", as the latest preview to the forthcoming collection, "Welcome To The Vault."

Featuring a guest appearance by Jimmie Vaughan, this special performance was recorded at Miller's 2016 show as part of New York's Jazz At Lincoln Center series.

The lead single from Miller's "Fly Like An Eagle" album originally reached No. 11 on the US charts while the project peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 on its way to sales of more than four million copies in the country.

Due October 11, "Welcome To The Vault" presents 52 audio tracks alongside 21 performances on DVD and a 100-page hard bound book with Steve's personal photos and a 9,000 word essay by Rolling Stone's David Fricke.

The set delivers 38 previously-unavailable rarities on the 3CD/DVD collection, including more studio and live material as well as five previously unheard songs dating back to the late '60s. Listen to the song here.

