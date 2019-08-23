Black Stone Cherry Release 'Me And The Devil Blues' Video

Black Stone Cherry have released a music video for their cover of the Robert Johnson classic "Me And The Devil Blues". The song comes from their forthcoming album "Black To Blues Volume 2".

The album, a collection of tribute covers to classic blues tracks, is set to hit stores on October 18th and is the follow-up to their original "Black To Blues" from 2017.

The band had this to say about the new video, "We chose this song because we have such an appreciation for Robert Johnson and his music. It was so simple, direct, and eerie in a way that just resonates with the listener.

"Since Robert's music was guitar and vocal, we decided to totally write new music and lay his words on top of it. All of the music was written literally on the spot while recording in the studio! We are very proud of how this track came out!"

Watch the Mike Rodway directed video here.





