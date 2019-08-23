Def Leppard Guitarist Addresses New Album Rumor

Def Leppard guitarist Vivian Campbell has addressed rumors that the band is planning to work on new music during their Las Vegas residency and possibly make a new album next year.

Campbell spoke with Rock Talk With Mitch Lafon (listen here) ahead of the band's run of Vegas shows and was asked about the band's album plans and they would use the residency to try out some new ideas.

He responded, "There's been rumors of maybe addressing that sometime in 2020. I don't know if it will be an album; I doubt it. I think what will probably will happen is we'll go into the studio and just try and focus on two or three or four ideas and see what comes out of it.

"The last time we did that, it ended up being an album, which was the eponymous Def Leppard album in 2015. It's about time. We gotta keep exercising that muscle, as creative beings and as a creative unit, we have to keep doing that, even if it's an excuse to go on tour, because, hey, we got a new album.

"It's important for us as musicians that we keep doing that. There's a certain percentage of Leppard's fanbase that really are hungry for new music. Then there's a whole other generation who is just discovering Def Leppard for the first time and coming to our shows, and they want to hear the hits."





