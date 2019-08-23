.

Slipknot And Behemoth Announce 2020 Tour

08-23-2019
Slipknot

Slipknot have announced that they will be launching a European tour early next year in support of their chart topping new album "We Are Not Your Kind".

The trek will feature support from Behemoth and is scheduled to launch on January 14th in Dublin, Ireland at the 3Arena and will include 28 dates.

The tour will include stops across the UK, Netherlands, Germany, France, Luxembourg, Hungry, Poland, Italy, Switzerland, Sweden, Denmark, and Norway before wrapping up in Helsinki, Finland on February 24th. See the dates below:

01/14 - Dublin, Ireland - 3Arena
01/16 - Manchester, U.K. - Manchester Arena
01/17 - Newcastle, U.K. - Utilita Arena
01/18 - Glasgow, U.K. - SSE Hydro
01/20 - Sheffield, U.K. - Flydsa Arena
01/21 - Nottingham, U.K. - Motorpoint Arena
01/22 - Cardiff, U.K. - Motorpoint Arena
01/24 - Birmingham, Arena, U.K.
01/25 - London, U.K. - The O2
01/28 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo Dome
01/29 - Frankfurt, Germany - Festhalle
01/30 - Paris, France - AccorHotels Arena
02/01 - Luxembourg, Luxembourg - Rockhal
02/02 - Lyon, France - Halle Tony Garnier
02/04 - Budapest, Hungary - Sportarena
02/06 - Lodz, Poland - Atlas Arena
02/08 - Stuttgart, Germany - Hanns Martin Schleyer Halle
02/09 - Munich, Germany - Olympiahalle
02/11 - Milan, Italy - Mediolanum Forum
02/12 - Zurich, Switzerland - Hallenstadion
02/14 - Vienna, Austria - Stadthalle
02/16 - Hamburg, Germany - Barclaycard Arena
02/17 - Berlin, Germany - Mercedes-Benz Arena
02/18 - Dortmund, Germany - Westfalenhalle
02/20 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Royal Arena
02/21 - Stockholm, Sweden - Ericsson Globe
02/22 - Oslo, Norway - Telenor Arena
02/24 - Helsinki, Finland - Hartwall Arena


