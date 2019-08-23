Slipknot And Behemoth Announce 2020 Tour

Slipknot have announced that they will be launching a European tour early next year in support of their chart topping new album "We Are Not Your Kind".

The trek will feature support from Behemoth and is scheduled to launch on January 14th in Dublin, Ireland at the 3Arena and will include 28 dates.

The tour will include stops across the UK, Netherlands, Germany, France, Luxembourg, Hungry, Poland, Italy, Switzerland, Sweden, Denmark, and Norway before wrapping up in Helsinki, Finland on February 24th. See the dates below:

01/14 - Dublin, Ireland - 3Arena

01/16 - Manchester, U.K. - Manchester Arena

01/17 - Newcastle, U.K. - Utilita Arena

01/18 - Glasgow, U.K. - SSE Hydro

01/20 - Sheffield, U.K. - Flydsa Arena

01/21 - Nottingham, U.K. - Motorpoint Arena

01/22 - Cardiff, U.K. - Motorpoint Arena

01/24 - Birmingham, Arena, U.K.

01/25 - London, U.K. - The O2

01/28 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo Dome

01/29 - Frankfurt, Germany - Festhalle

01/30 - Paris, France - AccorHotels Arena

02/01 - Luxembourg, Luxembourg - Rockhal

02/02 - Lyon, France - Halle Tony Garnier

02/04 - Budapest, Hungary - Sportarena

02/06 - Lodz, Poland - Atlas Arena

02/08 - Stuttgart, Germany - Hanns Martin Schleyer Halle

02/09 - Munich, Germany - Olympiahalle

02/11 - Milan, Italy - Mediolanum Forum

02/12 - Zurich, Switzerland - Hallenstadion

02/14 - Vienna, Austria - Stadthalle

02/16 - Hamburg, Germany - Barclaycard Arena

02/17 - Berlin, Germany - Mercedes-Benz Arena

02/18 - Dortmund, Germany - Westfalenhalle

02/20 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Royal Arena

02/21 - Stockholm, Sweden - Ericsson Globe

02/22 - Oslo, Norway - Telenor Arena

02/24 - Helsinki, Finland - Hartwall Arena





Related Stories

Stone Sour Firing Strengthened Slipknot Stars Relationship

Slipknot Take 'We Are Not Your Kind' To Top Of Charts

Fan Dies At Slipknot Concert After Collapsing In Mosh Pit

Streaming Killing Bands' Careers Says Slipknot's Corey Taylor

Slipknot Could Continue Without Corey Taylor

Slipknot Have Over A Dozen Songs Left Over From New Album

Why Slipknot Are Not Your Kind

Corey Taylor Halts Slipknot Show Over Rowdy Fans

Slipknot Release 'Solway Firth' Music Video

More Slipknot News

Share this article



