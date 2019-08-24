.

Alter Bridge Share 'Take The Crown' Lyric Video

08-24-2019
Alter Bridge

(hennemusic) Alter Bridge are streaming a lyric video for the track "Take The Crown", from their forthcoming album "Walk The Sky." Due October 18, the band's sixth studio effort was produced by longtime associate Michael "Elvis" Baskette.

Alter Bridge will debut songs from the project when they team up with Skillet for a co-headlining North American tour this fall. The month-long Victorious Sky series will open in Raleigh, NC on September 19.

"Walk The Sky" marks the follow-up to 2016's "The Last Hero", which peaked at No. 8 on the US Billboard 200 and hit the Top 10 in several countries. Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


Related Stories


Alter Bridge Share 'Take The Crown' Lyric Video

Alter Bridge Streaming New Song 'Pay No Mind'

Alter Bridge and Skillet Add Dates To Fall Tour

Alter Bridge Release 'Wouldn't You Rather' Video

Alter Bridge And Skillet Announce Victorious Sky Tour

Alter Bridge Announce New Album 'Walk The Sky'

Halestorm and Alter Bridge Lead The Next ShipRocked

Alter Bridge Complete Recording And Mixing New Album

Alter Bridge Reveal New Album Plans

Alter Bridge Stream Orchestral 'Words Darker Than Their Wings' Video

More Alter Bridge News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock
Eddie Money Battling Esophageal Cancer- Blink-182 and Lil Wayne Release Reworked Mashup- Ozzy Osbourne Box Set- Peter Murphy Expected To Make A Full Recovery- more


Reviews
Caught In The Act: Queen + Adam Lambert Live In Chicago

Hot In The City: Hot Late Summer Concerts

Caught In The Act: Peter Frampton and Jason Bonham (Frampton's Farewell Tour)

Collective Soul Live In Phoenix

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Upcoming Shows From Ringo, Jeff Beck, Toto and More

advertisement


Latest News
Eddie Money Battling Esophageal Cancer

Metallica Share Live Video From Finland

Stone Temple Pilots Release 1994 Live Version Of 'Interstate Love Song'

The Black Dahlia Murder Announce Tour With Black Label Society

Blink-182 and Lil Wayne Release Reworked Mashup

Ozzy Osbourne Releasing Massive Box Set

Peter Murphy Expected To Make A Full Recovery From Heart Attack

Sammy Hagar And The Circle Share 'No Worries' Video



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.