Metallica Share Live Video From Finland

(hennemusic) Metallica are streaming video of a performance their 2016 track, "Here Comes Revenge", from a July 16 concert at Kantolan Tapahtumapuisto in Hameenlinna, Finland.

The "Hardwired...To Self-Destruct" song - which saw its live debut in Lubbock, TX back in March - has been featured regularly during the group's current European tour, which will wrap up in Mannheim, Germany on August 25.

Next month, Metallica will team up with the San Francisco Symphony to open the new Chase Center in San Francisco, CA over two shows - an official event on September 6 and an exclusive show for fan club members on September 8.

For fans unable to attend the rare concerts in person, Metallica will film and screen S&M2 in more than 3,000 movie theaters around the world on October 9. Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





