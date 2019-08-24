.

Metallica Share Live Video From Finland

08-24-2019
Metallica

(hennemusic) Metallica are streaming video of a performance their 2016 track, "Here Comes Revenge", from a July 16 concert at Kantolan Tapahtumapuisto in Hameenlinna, Finland.

The "Hardwired...To Self-Destruct" song - which saw its live debut in Lubbock, TX back in March - has been featured regularly during the group's current European tour, which will wrap up in Mannheim, Germany on August 25.

Next month, Metallica will team up with the San Francisco Symphony to open the new Chase Center in San Francisco, CA over two shows - an official event on September 6 and an exclusive show for fan club members on September 8.

For fans unable to attend the rare concerts in person, Metallica will film and screen S&M2 in more than 3,000 movie theaters around the world on October 9. Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


Related Stories


Metallica Share Live Video From Finland

Rammstein and Metallica Get Mashed With Beyonce

Metallica's James Hetfield To Exhibit Custom Cars

Metallica Release Live 'Enter Sandman' Video

Hetfield Addresses Metallica Album Mix Controversy

Metallica And Greta Van Fleet Announce Stadium Dates

Metallica Preview San Francisco Symphony Theatrical Event

Metallica To Bring S&M2 Concerts To Movie Theaters

Metallica Release Frantic Live Video

Metallica Share 'Halo On Fire' Live Video

More Metallica News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock
Eddie Money Battling Esophageal Cancer- Blink-182 and Lil Wayne Release Reworked Mashup- Ozzy Osbourne Box Set- Peter Murphy Expected To Make A Full Recovery- more


Reviews
Caught In The Act: Queen + Adam Lambert Live In Chicago

Hot In The City: Hot Late Summer Concerts

Caught In The Act: Peter Frampton and Jason Bonham (Frampton's Farewell Tour)

Collective Soul Live In Phoenix

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Upcoming Shows From Ringo, Jeff Beck, Toto and More

advertisement


Latest News
Eddie Money Battling Esophageal Cancer

Metallica Share Live Video From Finland

Stone Temple Pilots Release 1994 Live Version Of 'Interstate Love Song'

The Black Dahlia Murder Announce Tour With Black Label Society

Blink-182 and Lil Wayne Release Reworked Mashup

Ozzy Osbourne Releasing Massive Box Set

Peter Murphy Expected To Make A Full Recovery From Heart Attack

Sammy Hagar And The Circle Share 'No Worries' Video



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.