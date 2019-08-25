.

Cold Take On Social Media With 'The Devil We Know'

08-25-2019
Cold

Cold have released a brand new song called "The Things We Can't Stop" that was inspired in part by the nasty way people treat one another on social media.

The album comes from the band's forthcoming sixth studio album from "The Things We Can't Stop", which is set to be released by Napalm Records on September 13th.

Scooter Ward explained the inspiration behind the new song, "It evolved from me seeing people fighting on social media and on the news. People getting gaslighted daily.

"I had enough of all the noise from it. It's basically a siren for the silent majority to stand up and take control back. A revolution." Listen to the track here


Related Stories


Cold Take On Social Media With 'The Devil We Know'

Korn Release New Track 'Cold' With Animated Video

Cold Announce First Tour In 8 Years

Singled Out: Cold Kingdom's A New Disaster

Cold Streaming First Song From Brand New Album

Cold War Kids Streaming First New Music In Two Years

Cold Kingdom Release 'A New Disaster' Video

Singled Out: Coldswell's Fairweather

Foreigner Release Classic 'Cold As Ice' Live Video

Cold Weather Company Stream New Song 'Do No Harm'

More Cold News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock
Sammy Hagar Made A Movie About Album Concept- Stryper Guitarist Oz Fox's Tumors Have Grown- Steve Miller Streams Unreleased 1973 Track- Megadeth's David Ellefson- more


Reviews
Quick Flicks: Bachman

Caught In The Act: Queen + Adam Lambert Live In Chicago

Hot In The City: Hot Late Summer Concerts

Caught In The Act: Peter Frampton and Jason Bonham (Frampton's Farewell Tour)

Collective Soul Live In Phoenix

advertisement


Latest News
Sammy Hagar Made A Movie About Album Concept

Stryper Guitarist Oz Fox's Tumors Have Grown

Steve Miller Streams Unreleased 1973 Track

Megadeth's David Ellefson Releases 'Sleeping Giants' Video

Cold Take On Social Media With 'The Devil We Know'

As I Lay Dying Preview Forthcoming Album 'Shaped By Fire'

Exhorder Streaming New Song 'Hallowed Sound'

Hoobastank Expand 'The Reason' For 15th Anniversary



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.