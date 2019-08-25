Cold Take On Social Media With 'The Devil We Know'

Cold have released a brand new song called "The Things We Can't Stop" that was inspired in part by the nasty way people treat one another on social media.

The album comes from the band's forthcoming sixth studio album from "The Things We Can't Stop", which is set to be released by Napalm Records on September 13th.

Scooter Ward explained the inspiration behind the new song, "It evolved from me seeing people fighting on social media and on the news. People getting gaslighted daily.

"I had enough of all the noise from it. It's basically a siren for the silent majority to stand up and take control back. A revolution." Listen to the track here





Related Stories

Korn Release New Track 'Cold' With Animated Video

Cold Announce First Tour In 8 Years

Singled Out: Cold Kingdom's A New Disaster

Cold Streaming First Song From Brand New Album

Cold War Kids Streaming First New Music In Two Years

Cold Kingdom Release 'A New Disaster' Video

Singled Out: Coldswell's Fairweather

Foreigner Release Classic 'Cold As Ice' Live Video

Cold Weather Company Stream New Song 'Do No Harm'

More Cold News

Share this article



