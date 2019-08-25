.

Hoobastank Expand 'The Reason' For 15th Anniversary

08-25-2019
Hoobastank

Hoobastank scored a major hit with their sophomore album "The Reason" and some special reissues have been announced to celebrate the 15th anniversary of the record.

Island/UMe will be releasing expanded special editions of the album on October 4th that will include several bonus tracks. There will be a deluxe digital edition as well as two vinyl releases.

This will mark the first time that the album will be available in LP record format. It will be offered in a standard black and a limited edition white vinyl. Both versions will include a previously unreleased acoustic version of "The Reason."

The digital deluxe edition will feature the bonus tracks "The Reason (Acoustic)" as well as four long-out of print B-sides: "Force Feed Me" (previously unreleased), "Connected" (from Halo 2 Original Soundtrack and New Music: Volume One), "Did You" (from the soundtrack Spider-Man 2 - Music From And Inspired By), and "Right Before Your Eyes" (from the Daredevil: The Album soundtrack).


