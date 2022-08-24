Lit and Hoobastank Announce Tried-N-True Tour

Tour poster

Southern California bands Lit and Hoobastank have announced that they will be teaming up for a coheadlining trek this fall dubbed the Tried-N-True Tour.

They will be joined on the trek by Alien Ant Farm and The Ataris' frontman Kristopher Roe (except on November 5th in Carrollton, TX, and AAF will not be taking part in the October 16th show in Bethlehem, PA.)

The tour is set to kick off on October 14th in Nashville, TN at the SkyDeck and will be wrapping up on November 8th in Cedar Park, TX at The Haute Spot. See the dates below:

October 14 - Nashville, TN - SkyDeck

October 15 - High Point, NC - Ziggy's Outdoor

October 16 - Bethlehem, PA - Musikfest Cafe

October 18 - Morristown, NJ - Mayo PAC

October 20 - Greenville, SC - Peace Concert Hall

October 22 - Sugar Hill, GA - City Event

October 23 - Wilmington, NC - Surf's Up

October 26 - Tampa, FL - Ritz Ybor

October 27 - Ocala, FL - Reilly Arts Center

October 28 - Ft. Myers, FL - The Ranch

November 2 - Gollad, TX - Schroeder Hall

November 3 - Cypress, TX - Frio Hill Country

November 4 - New Braunfels, TX - Texas Ski Ranch

November 5 - Carrollton, TX - Festival at The Switchyard

November 6 - Odessa, TX - The Ector Theatre

November 8 - Cedar Park, TX - The Haute Spot

