Lit and Hoobastank Announce Tried-N-True Tour

Keavin Wiggins | 08-23-2022

Southern California bands Lit and Hoobastank have announced that they will be teaming up for a coheadlining trek this fall dubbed the Tried-N-True Tour.

They will be joined on the trek by Alien Ant Farm and The Ataris' frontman Kristopher Roe (except on November 5th in Carrollton, TX, and AAF will not be taking part in the October 16th show in Bethlehem, PA.)

The tour is set to kick off on October 14th in Nashville, TN at the SkyDeck and will be wrapping up on November 8th in Cedar Park, TX at The Haute Spot. See the dates below:

October 14 - Nashville, TN - SkyDeck
October 15 - High Point, NC - Ziggy's Outdoor
October 16 - Bethlehem, PA - Musikfest Cafe
October 18 - Morristown, NJ - Mayo PAC
October 20 - Greenville, SC - Peace Concert Hall
October 22 - Sugar Hill, GA - City Event
October 23 - Wilmington, NC - Surf's Up
October 26 - Tampa, FL - Ritz Ybor
October 27 - Ocala, FL - Reilly Arts Center
October 28 - Ft. Myers, FL - The Ranch
November 2 - Gollad, TX - Schroeder Hall
November 3 - Cypress, TX - Frio Hill Country
November 4 - New Braunfels, TX - Texas Ski Ranch
November 5 - Carrollton, TX - Festival at The Switchyard
November 6 - Odessa, TX - The Ector Theatre
November 8 - Cedar Park, TX - The Haute Spot

