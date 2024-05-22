Hoobastank's 'The Reason' Passes 1 Billion Streams On Spotify

(The Syn) A single embedded into pop culture history, Hoobastank's "The Reason" just entered into the elite Billions Club on Spotify as the song surpasses 1 Billion streams. With just over 600 songs to surpass this milestone, Hoobastank is the latest to be added into the illustrious playlist alongside music legends: AC/DC, The Beatles, Whitney Houston, Elton John and more.
Hoobastank guitarist, Dan Estrin, shares "What an amazing moment. Creating something with your childhood best friends and then watching it grow into an out of control wild fire has been absolutely surreal. None of us ever expected this and at times it feels like a dream. Knowing how much "The Reason" means to so many people in the world is an indescribable, proud emotional feeling. I am way beyond grateful and realize how fortunate we are. We have played it all over the world. And to see everyone's faces while they sing along is priceless. Thank you world."
Vocalist Doug Robb adds "A billion is cool but a trillion would be awesome! All joking aside, I feel amazed and astonished at how much life the song has had and continues to have. It's so cool that it has now been woven into a whole new generation's music taste. Let's go for another billion!"
Amid the 20th anniversary of The Reason, Hoobastank re-entered the studio with Howard Benson, the producer responsible for this iconic album, for an intimate track by track experience. Reminiscing about this magical time in 2003, Benson, vocalist Doug Robb and guitarist Dan Estrin, take fans behind the scenes, discussing never-before-shared stories of The Reason. The episodes will debut weekly with the first screening of "Same Direction" available today.
Hoobastank Share Third Episode In 20th Anniversary Series
Hoobastank Share First Episode Of 20th Anniversary Docuseries
Lit and Hoobastank Announce Tried-N-True Tour
Incubus Offshoot East Of June Recruit Hoobastank's Estrin For Live Cover
Sites and Sounds: The Big Easy Cruise: A Feast of Louisiana Music and Food
Hot In The City: Late Spring Concerts Coming to Arizona
Get To Know... Hippies and Cowboys
Travel News, Trips and Tips: More Road Trip Essentials
Sites and Sounds: Mutants Fest Coming to North Little Rock
As I Lay Dying Release First New Single in Five Years 'Burden'
Hoobastank's 'The Reason' Passes 1 Billion Streams On Spotify
Billy Morrison Recruits Joe Manganiello For 'It's Come To This' Video
The Devil Wears Prada Team With LOLO For 'Reasons' Rework
Violent Femmes Expand Special Tour Featuring First Two Albums
Royale Lynn Honors First Responders With Danny Worsnop Collab 'Death Wish'
Joe Ely Announces New Album With Bruce Springsteen Collaboration
Singled Out: June Body's Take Our Time Back