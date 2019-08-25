Megadeth's David Ellefson Releases 'Sleeping Giants' Video

Megadeth cofounder David Ellefson has released a music video for his track "Sleeping Giants". The song is the title cut from his debut solo album.

The album was released as a companion piece to Ellefson's new memoir "More Life With Deth" and the title track features vocals from the book's co-author Thom Hazaert, as well as MC Darryl "DMC" McDaniels.

Hazaert had this to say about track, "David had all these great instrumental songs laying around, and Sleeping Giants was one of them. He suggested I write and record some vocal parts for them, so I called up DMC and asked if he'd want to collaborate with us on a track, and we got to work.

I've always loved off the wall Metal/Hip-Hop collaborations, Judgement Night etc. And I think Giants definitely draws from that. The song and video both ended up with a really cool aggressive, old-school New York Hardcore/hip-hop feel. In my book, it doesn't get any more legendary than RUN DMC. And this was definitely one for the history books."

Ellefson added, "It was truly an honor to collaborate with DMC, and I think the track came out great. When Thom said DMC wanted to do a collaboration with us, I instantly thought of Sleeping Giants. And when he came out to Revolution in Amityville to perform with us, and shoot the video, it was an awesome energy. I think everyone there got a show they won't ever forget." Watch the video here





Related Stories

Megadeth's David Ellefson Reacts To Mustaine's Cancer News

Megadeth's David Ellefson Announces More Basstory Dates

Megadeth David Ellefson Announces Storyteller Tour

Megadeth's David Ellefson Details Forthcoming Book

Megadeth's David Ellefson Announces Meet and Greet Events

Megadeth's David Ellefson Announces Meet and Greet Events

Megadeth's David Ellefson Announces Hometown Coffee Store Opening

Megadeth's David Ellefson Injured Backstage At Music Festival 2016 In Review

More David Ellefson News

Share this article



