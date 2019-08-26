.

Foo Fighters Rock AC/DC Classic At Reading Festival

Foo Fighters

(hennemusic) The Foo Fighters rocked AC/DC's 1977 classic, "Let There Be Rock", during their August 25 closing set at the UK's Reading festival, and the BBC is streaming video from the event.

The band's 25-song performance delivered classic tracks and hits from their nine-album catalog, with Dave Grohl dedicating 2017's "Run" to the late Keith Flint of The Prodigy, who took his own life this past March.

Reading also saw the Foos bring out a surprise guest, which was caught on film by a fan. "I thought tonight we'll do something special for you that pays tribute to a song that brings us way back in time," Grohl told the crowd, according to Billboard. "It's maybe the reason why I'm here tonight headlining the main stage. If you know it you can bounce around to it."

Teasing what sounded like a classic Nirvana riff, Grohl started strumming like a maniac as Rick Astley came out in a Hawaiian shirt and Rickrolled more than 60,000 with his 1987 hit, "Never Gonna Give You Up."

The BBC are also sharing footage of 2005's "Best Of You" and the show's finale of "Everlong." Watch the videos here.

