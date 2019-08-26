.

Metallica Share 'The Four Horsemen' Live Video

Metallica

(hennemusic) Metallica are streaming video of a performance their 1983 classic, "The Four Horsemen", from a July 18 concert at Raadi Airfield in Tartu, Estonia.

The tune appeared on the group's debut album, "Kill 'Em All", which didn't arrive on the US Billboard 200 chart until three years later, where it peaked at No. 66 on its way to eventually selling 3 million copies Stateside.

The Estonia stop was part of Metallica's spring/summer European concert series that just wrapped up in Mannheim, Germany. The group will next be seen playing two shows at the new Chase Center in San Francisco, CA in early September before heading to Australia and New Zealand for concert dates in October.

On November 26, the band will publish "The ABCs Of Metallica", a book that looks back at the history of the band from A to Z - with each letter of the alphabet highlighting a moment along the way. Watch the video here.

