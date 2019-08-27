.

The Flower Kings Announce New Double Album

08-27-2019
The Flower Kings

The Flower Kings have announced that they will be releasing a new 15-track, double studio album, entitled "Waiting For Miracles" on November 8th.

Roine Stolt had this to say, "We have gone back to the joyful and playful style that made the band famous in the late 90's. So here 'more' is always 'more'! At time the lyrics have a bit of a serious concern about the state of our world, but overall the theme is full of joy and color."

They will be offering the album in various formats including digitally, a two-disc CD, plus it will be released as a gatefold 2LP and 2CD package. See the tracklisting below:

Disc 1:
1.House Of Cards
2.Black Flag
3.Miracles For America
4.Vertigo
5.The Bridge
6.Ascending To The Stars
7.Wicked Old Symphony
8.The Rebel Circus
9.Sleep With The Enemy
10.The Crowning Of Greed

Disc 2:
1.House Of Cards Reprise
2.Spirals
3.Steampunk
4.We Were Always Here
5.Busking At Brobank


