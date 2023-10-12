The Flower Kings Share 'Day For Peace' Video

The Flower Kings have released a music video for their song "Day For Peace". The track comes from their recently released 16th studio album" Look At You Now."

Roine comments on the new single: "'Day for Peace' This is one of my personal high points on the new album - simple, but full of nice orchestral details. Not a regular prog-epic - a plead for sanity, peace, and compassion in this troubled time.

"It is getting more urgent each day - unfortunately - as we see the violence unfold each day and the senseless wars kill and destroy people's lives. The beautiful female voice here is Marjana Semkina from 'I Am The Morning'." Watch the video below:

