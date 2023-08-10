The Flower Kings Stream 'The Dream'

Cover art

The Flower Kings are streaming their brand new single "The Dream" via an official video. The song comes from their forthcoming album, "Look At You Now", which will be released on September 8th.

Royal Avenue sent over these details: Nearing 30 years as a band, the group once again embraces vintage vibes and the warm, inviting sounds reminiscent of legendary and classic 70's albums. Look At You Now is a stunning collection that will transport you to a bygone era of rock with swirling synths & guitars and thematic long-form pieces.

Roine comments on the new single: "The Dream"- our new single is actually created from a real-life dream - I woke up from a dream before 6 one morning - remembering the melody and main vocal idea - so I got up, turned on my music 'studio' and laid down the basic chord and melody of it - singing bare-bones lyrics - just to be sure to remember it.

This song is about hope for a better world - came from a dream. Sometimes you get a feel for something that might be "important" - like your subconscious telling you what to do. Once we got to pick songs for the album both Michael and Hasse were insisting this anthem was an important song that need be on this album. We'll see if they're right."

Related Stories

The Flower Kings Recruit Jonas Lindberg For Revolution

The Flower Kings Deliver 'A Million Stars' Video

More The Flower Kings News